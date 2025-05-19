Tim Allen: Toy Story 5 has a "very, very clever" story

Fans are divided on whether Toy Story 4 really added anything to the story of Pixar's toys. Although it received fairly good reviews throughout, the consensus seems to be that it is the weakest movie in the series.

As you probably know, Toy Story 5 is on the way, and many people have been worried about it, especially given how the ending felt very definitive last time. For example, how will Pixar be able to justify Buzz and Woody getting together again and going on an adventure? We don't have an answer to that, but one person who is absolutely convinced it will be great is Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear's voice actor). Over the weekend, he appeared at Disney's Upfront presentation and said (via ComicBook.com) that there's a really nice script:

"I just finished another five hour session before I flew in for this. So, it's a story about Jessie. It's very, very clever. I was reticent, and some detractors asked if we needed another one after the whole Toy Story 4 'to infinity and beyond' thing with Buzz and Woody saying goodbye to each other which tore us up, but we're back for a good reason now, and it is very, very clever."

Jessie (played by Joan Cusack) seems to be the focus this time rather than Buzz and Woody, and we'll see what exciting events she has ahead of her on June 19 next year when the film premieres.