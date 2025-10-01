Tim Allen reveals Toy Story 5 story details

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Toy Story. The franchise following the secret lives of toys that wake up as soon as their owners aren't playing with them anymore has made us laugh, weep, and become deeply attached to Woody and the gang despite our growing ages.

Even with the franchise being so tenured, Disney is always cooking up new stories, and we know that we'll soon be seeing our fifth Toy Story. One of the returning stars for the movie, Tim Allen, recently sat down with Kelly & Mark to discuss the film.

"It's such a great story," Allen said. "I can only tell a little bit of it. It's Jessie's story. Tom [Hanks] and I have to reunite. That's the funniest thing because there's a whole bunch of Buzzes involved. There's a whole bunch of me."

We did get Jessie's backstory in Toy Story 2, but now it seems we're going to be getting a new direction for her, with a whole bunch of Buzz Lightyear dolls somehow involved. We'll have to wait for more details when Disney is ready to reveal them about Toy Story 5.