Tim Allen reveals he's been approached to return for Toy Story 5

Earlier this year it was revealed that a fifth Toy Story movie was on the way, and while details have remained light on the upcoming film, we are getting more information as the year has gone by.

Back in June, it was reported that Woody and Buzz would be returning for the fifth film, even though they'd seemingly parted ways at the end of Toy Story 4. At a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen, who voices Buzz, confirmed he'd been approached by Disney for a fifth film, as had Tom Hanks.

It does seem that Allen is up for returning to the role, so we'll just have to wait and hear if Hanks is too. In the interview, Tim Allen also commented on Toy Story 5 potentially being "too much."

"You wonder if 4 was too many. Is 5 going to be too much?" he said. "The writer that's doing the film wrote one of the better ones and said, 'If I didn't get this right, I wouldn't do it.'"

Do you think a fifth Toy Story movie is one too many?