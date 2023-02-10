Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Toy Story 5

Tim Allen returns as Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5

Tim Allen seems happy to play the beloved Space Ranger once again.

Yesterday, we were pleased to report that there will be a fifth Toy Story movie, something Disney announced during its latest quarterly report, although no other details were revealed. Considering that the series felt pretty finished already after the third movie and definitely after part four, there were many who wondered if there would be a shake-up in the cast of characters this time around.

Besides, Chris Evans played Buzz Lightyear in last year's spinoff movie, which was simply called Lightyear, so the question was whether he would change as well. But now we've got a little foreshadowing regarding the fate of ol' Buzz. The character appears to be returning in Toy Story 5, although Woody may not show up, and he also appears to be regaining his original voice; Tim Allen. And the source of that is... Tim Allen.

Via Twitter, Allen made a post that makes it sound like it's actually goodbye for Woody, but that Buzz Lightyear is actually returning. Something to look forward to, perhaps?

Toy Story 5

