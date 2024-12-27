Tim Allen gives exciting update on Toy Story 5

Tim Allen has confirmed that he's back in the recording booth for Toy Story 5, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming film. In an exclusive interview with Collider, Allen revealed that he recently completed a five-hour session voicing Buzz Lightyear. Though he couldn't spill too many details, Allen praised the film's clever storyline and expressed his excitement about returning to the beloved character. According to Allen, the script was so well-crafted that both he and Tom Hanks (Woody) couldn't resist coming back for another round.

Despite the challenges of recording, Allen described the process as a rewarding experience, especially since he's "blessed" to continue playing Buzz. He even mentioned the emotional moment shared with Hanks in Toy Story 4, making it clear that the franchise holds a special place in his heart. As production progresses, Allen is eager for fans to experience the "really good" story that awaits in Toy Story 5, set to hit theaters in 2026.

