Tim Allen and Tom Hanks will reprise their roles as Buzz and Woody in Toy Story 5

Disney and Pixar are set to continue their deep dive into the secret life of toys. Toy Story 4 appeared to signal the end for Buzz, Woody, and the rest, but given its enormous success, few thought this might be the case. We've all known that Toy Story 5 might be on the cards for a while now, but there was always a question mark over whether the actors would reprise their roles.

Now fans of the films can breathe a sigh of relief, because during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen, the voice behind Buzz, confirmed that both he and Tom Hanks will reprise their roles in Toy Story 5.

"Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on. He actually said that it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They're not saying anything about it. You wonder if four was too many"

"Is five going to be too much? According to the scuttlebutt, the writer that's doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, 'If I didn't get this right, I wouldn't do it.' So, it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it."

Are you looking forward to more Toy Story movies, or do you think Disney and Pixar should shelve the franchise and come up with something new?