Tilda Swinton takes a break from acting, considers it harmful to the environment

The versatile actress, who has appeared in The Chronicles of Narnia, The Killer, Asteroid City, and Three Thousand Years of Longing, has now decided to take a break from her career. Swinton announced this in an interview with The Guardian, explaining that she wants to spend more time at home, reflect on her future, and reduce her environmental impact.

"I'm not stepping away from cinema. I'm just stepping away from certain aspects of cinema."

"And you really can't do that when you're flying around the world, tied to a big carbon footprint. So I'm happy to say I won't be traveling for months. I'm not shooting another film this year. I've been in a spin cycle for much too long."

Instead of constantly being on the move, her home in Scotland will be her place for the foreseeable future—surrounded by sky, sea, and human beings, as she puts it. Exactly how long this break will last remains unknown, but financially, the star is unlikely to struggle, and a little rest never hurts.

"On the most prosaic level, I'm going to be sleeping in my own bed again. I'll have a sky and an ocean and human beings around me. It's not a bunker; it's home."

Chances are, she'll be tempted back to the world of film if the right role and script come her way.

