TikTok's fate hangs in the balance as United States ban deadline nears

The latest news on the United States and China . As the deadline on April 6 approaches for TikTok to secure a non-Chinese buyer or face a United States ban, Donald Trump is set to evaluate these days a final proposal that could reshape the app's future in America.

Key figures in his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are orchestrating discussions, with private equity players like Blackstone and Andreessen Horowitz positioning themselves as potential investors.

The unfolding negotiations highlight the intersection of national security concerns and strategic economic maneuvering, as Washington seeks to extract TikTok from ByteDance's Chinese ownership. For now, it remains to be seen how this high-stakes deal will play out.