TikToker Gabbie Gonzalez arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill singer Jack Avery

HQ

In a rather unexpected turn of events, TMZ reports that TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez has been arrested on allegations that she is involved in a conspiracy to kill singer Jack Avery, who just so happens to be the father of her daughter. The report notes that Gonzalez's father has also been arrested on the same grounds.

The TikToker is facing allegations of conspiracy to commit murder and was arrested in Humboldt County, California, where she was attempting to board a flight. As of the moment, she still seems to be incarcerated in Los Angeles County, where she remains in jail and without bail. Her father was arrested in Florida and has not yet been extradited to California.

This whole situation actually spans years, as Gonzalez and Avery are currently locked in a custody battle for their seven-year-old daughter. The report claims that Gonzalez has been attempting to essentially smear Avery's status for years, including paying a photographer to capture images of Avery smoking and drinking, which could harm him in the custody conflict. However, this seems to have taken a step up as of late 2025, as federal and law officers arrived at Avery's home to reveal that someone was attempting to have him killed, which Avery did not know at the time the situation involved Gonzalez.

The report concludes by noting that Gonzalez's father, Francisco, paid a federal agent posing as a hitman $10,000 for "web-development payments", which were not actually related to web-development services, and saw the father and the supposed-hitman discussing a target instead - Avery.

No official charges have been made yet and as it stands all of the claims are allegations.