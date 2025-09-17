TikTok US ownership finally revealed

HQ

The new ownership of TikTok has been making headlines for days, and now the TikTok US ownership names are finally revealed. Oracle, Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz and the US government are set to hold the majority stake in the newly formed "TikTok US," while Chinese investors will remain with a smaller share. Other existing American funds will also be included, consolidating the platform firmly under US control. The deal outlines strict rules for data storage within the country and requires American engineers to handle future recommendation systems, ensuring compliance with Washington's demands. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!