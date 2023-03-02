TikTok to feature 60-minute screen time limit for under 18s

HQ

TikTok is always in the news for one reason or another these days. Whether it's the impact it has on young people or the allegations that the Chinese government uses the platform to snoop on people. The social media platform is at least taking aim at one of these issues in the near future, as part of a move to better protect young people on the platform.

Soon, TikTok will feature an automatic 60-minute screen time limit for anyone under the age of 18. The feature will only be able to be bypassed by those between the ages of 13-18, who input a password, and for anyone under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will need to manually extend that time by a further 30 minutes.

The blog post announcing the feature does suggest that while the feature will be automatically activated, it will be available to be turned off, although if someone 18 years old or younger ends up spending more than 100 minutes a day on the platform, they will be encouraged to set a screen time limit of their own.

There will also be a weekly screen time notification for TikTok sent around, to essentially shame everyone for spending countless hours on the platform.

TikTok also promises further family friendly features like these in the future.