TikTok sensation King Chilli the Pug smashes GoFundMe goal for live-saving surgery

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In a little bit of delightful news, everyone's favourite TikToking pug has been the subject of headlines as of late. Long story short, King Chilli the Pug, as the dog is known, recently had a serious seizure that was soon discovered to have had a life-threatening impact on the adorable animal. His owners, Ollie and Helena, were told by veterinarians that to save King Chilli's life, the animal would need surgery that would cost as much as £125,000 in total, leading to a GoFundMe page being set-up where fans were being asked to donate in an effort of making the surgery possible.

The page was only set up on May 13, and already it has surpassed its goal of £125K. Over 5,200 individuals have donated to the cause and now it seems like King Chilli will be able to get the surgery and treatment he requires, an effort that will likely see the little dog requiring care for the rest of his life.

The page explains how the money is being spent, with around £9-10,000 in chemotherapy-style treatment, topped off by £18-30,000 worth of continued treatment for the rest of King Chilli's life. This is then on top of medication, appointments, reviews, scans and tests, and all manner of added extras that will continue to make caring for King Chilli an immense financial challenge.

One of the latest updates on King Chilli's health is that the pug has gone through the first round of chemotherapy treatment and is "still improving neurologically". He is currently going through the process of re-learning how to walk, all as he has a wound near his paw that is proving difficult to heal due to its position.

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