TikTok prankster arrested after pouring cleaning fluid on sushi

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A 43-year-old TikTok "prankster" has been arrested in Japan after posting a video of himself pouring cleaning fluid on sushi at a restaurant. The incident occurred at the Hama Sushi chain, which operates a so-called conveyor-belt sushi restaurant. A place where sushi travels around on a conveyor belt and customers can pick it up themselves, and eat to their hearts content.

According to police, the man was identified shortly after the video was posted on TikTok, and he has been arrested on suspicion of disrupting business operations. He has since admitted to the act during questioning, and his stated motive was reportedly to gain more views. He also claims that the bottle did not contain cleaning fluid at all, but rather plain water.

The restaurant chain has condemned the man's actions and announced that it is cooperating fully with the police, as well as considering legal action.

The incident is just one in a series of high-profile "prank" incidents in which people have filmed themselves manipulating food in various ways at restaurants in Japan in order to create viral content.