TikTok plans to build another billion dollar data center in Finland

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One data center in the Finnish town of Kouvola is not enough, as Reuters has reported that a second one is to be build in Lahti, and should be up and running in 2027 at a cost of more than a billion Euro. However, cool climate and low-cost, low-carbon, electricity, means that it, at least in theory, should be cheaper to run it in Finland.

TikTok has been under fire for GDPR compliance, with the additional European data centers in Finland ensuring that all data from European users are stored correctly, but this has not kept the Fins from having their concerns according to Reuters, with then Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman being quoted for saying that the it should be "reconsidered" on the basis of security concerns. It is worth noting that The Finnish Ministry of Defence did approve the first datacenter in 2024.