Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Fortnite OG
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Marvel Snap

      TikTok maker ByteDance is looking to exit mainstream video games

      But the changes are said to not affect Marvel Snap.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      ByteDance, the creator of TikTok and the parent company of Nuverse, which is the publisher of Marvel Snap, has announced its plans to exit the world of mainstream video games.

      As per Reuters, it's said that ByteDance is stopping work on unreleased video games and that it is looking to divest from its already launched titles, as it looks to restructure its gaming efforts to focus solely on its casual gaming offerings, such as TikTok's games.

      Despite this rather massive news, and the fact that ByteDance says it specifically has no plans to return to the global video games market, Nuverse has taken to X to assure fans that this decision will not affect the future of Marvel Snap.

      "Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse.

      "We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!"

      As for the other games that exist in the ByteDance portfolio, it's unclear if their future will be as safe at the current time.

      Marvel Snap

      Related texts

      0
      Marvel SnapScore

      Marvel Snap
      REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      Marvel's take on a collectible card battler is thrilling, fun, and filled with potential, and we can't stop playing it.



      Loading next content