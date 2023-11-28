TikTok maker ByteDance is looking to exit mainstream video games

HQ

ByteDance, the creator of TikTok and the parent company of Nuverse, which is the publisher of Marvel Snap, has announced its plans to exit the world of mainstream video games.

As per Reuters, it's said that ByteDance is stopping work on unreleased video games and that it is looking to divest from its already launched titles, as it looks to restructure its gaming efforts to focus solely on its casual gaming offerings, such as TikTok's games.

Despite this rather massive news, and the fact that ByteDance says it specifically has no plans to return to the global video games market, Nuverse has taken to X to assure fans that this decision will not affect the future of Marvel Snap.

"Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse.

"We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!"

As for the other games that exist in the ByteDance portfolio, it's unclear if their future will be as safe at the current time.