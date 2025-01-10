TikTok faces shutdown in the US in less than 10 days

HQ

In a decision that shocked many social media users, America decided that it was going to ban TikTok, removing the app used by 170 million US residents on the 19th of January, 2025. As we crawl ever closer to that date, the ban looks increasingly like it's going to go through.

However, the case is set to be discussed by the Supreme Court in the US today, where the ban could be delayed or struck down entirely. Donald Trump, the current president of the United States, has rescinded his support of the ban, and instead wishes for it to be delayed so that his administration can look it over.

Content creators, users, and TikTok have argued the ban would violate the US Constitution's right to free speech. This case also marks a point in which the Supreme Court justices will be deciding on a matter about which they admittedly know very little.

The discussion around the ban started due to fears that China could influence US citizens using the app, but these suspicions have not once been proven, and remain hypothetical within the US government.

This is an ad:

Where do you fall on the TikTok ban?

Thanks, CBS.