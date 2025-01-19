TikTok banned in the US

HQ

In a move that has left countless TikTok creators and users reeling, the app has been banned in the United States. It's no longer available for download from the App Store or Google Play, and for those who had it installed, trying to open the app now results in a message stating:

This is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga where the US government has demanded that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, sell the app to a US-based company, citing national security concerns. However, TikTok's owner rejected this demand, leading to the app's sudden removal. The US government's decision has sparked a wave of frustration among content creators who relied on TikTok for their livelihood, as well as users who spent hours scrolling through viral videos. Despite the setback, there's a glimmer of hope, as TikTok has indicated that President Donald Trump will work toward finding a solution to reinstate the app once he assumes office again on Monday. For now, it's a waiting game—will TikTok return to the US, or is this the end of the line for the platform?

