TikTok announces first-ever US-based awards show

HQ

A week before Christmas, many of the biggest TikTok creators and influencers will be taking to the United States for the first-ever TikTok Awards held in the country. Set to happen on December 19 at 2:00 GMT/3:00 CET, the show will bring together your favourite creators and influencers for a show that will hand out awards for the Creator of the Year and the Video of the Year, and more.

The event will happen at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and as expected, it will be streamed live across TikTok. As per the nominees, most are creators and they're seeded into categories that befit the platform, including Okay Slay Award, Immediately Added to Cart Award, and CapCut Creator of the Year.

It should be said that this won't be the first-ever TikTok Awards, as the UK and Ireland for one are getting their own show as soon as next week, when some of the biggest names travel to London to be celebrated too.

Are you excited for the Tiktok Awards?

This is an ad: