TikTok and movies are Xbox's "biggest competition," says president

As Halo: Campaign Evolved was revealed just before last weekend kicked off, it seemed that the console wars had ended with a whimper rather than a bang. Xbox game content and studios president Matt Booty now claims that the biggest competition for the platform owner is not another console, but other forms of entertainment.

"Our biggest competition isn't another console," Booty told The New York Times. "We are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies. We are all seeking to meet people where they are."

Xbox has been toying with the idea of taking on entertainment ever since it pitched the Xbox One as an all-in-one entertainment device back in 2013. As it turned out then and turns out now, people want games for their gaming machines, and so while TikTok might take up more of our time than ever before, no one is itching their chin wondering whether to spend an hour doomscrolling through short-form videos or the Xbox Game Pass endless library.

We'll have to see how this strategy pays off for Xbox, but right now gamers seem to be largely divided on whether this end to exclusives is good for the future of Xbox.