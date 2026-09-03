Tiger Woods loses driver licence for five years following reckless driving plea

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Golf legend Tiger Woods has had his driver licence suspended for five years and has been fined for $1,500 but avoids jail after the car accident he caused on March 27, 2026, when he attempted to overtake a truck and ended up crashing both vehicles, without neither driver getting injured.

Local authorities said he showed "signs of impairment". He successfully passed the alcohol test but refused to take a urine test for drugs. Police later found two pills of hydrocodone, an opioid commonly prescribed to treat pain.

On September 2, at a court in Martin County, Florida, Woods pleaded no contest reckless driving charge after the driving under the influence charge was amended, meaning he did not accept the guilty but accepted the punishment. If he drives again for the next five years, he will go to jail.

After the incident, Woods wrote on social media saying he would seek help. In 2017, Woods was also arrested of driving under the influence. He was involved in a car crash in 2021, sustaining multiple leg injuries, and was driving at twice the speed allowed in the road, although he was not charged.