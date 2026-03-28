Tiger Woods arrested over car crash in Florida, charged of driving under the influence

HQ

Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday, charged of driving under the influence, when he crashed his crash near Florida. He was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test and was taken into jail for eight hours, the minumum required by the Florida law, before being released on bail.

According to the sheriff, Woods' Land Rover clipped a wood truck when he was trying to overtake it, causing a crash. Neither driver was injured in the accident, but Woods crawled out of the passenger door. When the police arrived, Woods refused to pass a urine test. He agreed a breathalyser test.

The local sheriff said that they didn't suspect he had taken alcohol, but suspected he was impaired by other substances, but now they will never know. "There is a statute which he will be charged with for refusing to take that test, but we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash", the sheriff said (via BBC).

Golf legend Tiger Woods, former World No. 1, made his first professional appearance in over a year this week, representing Juptier Links Golf Club in the TGL (The Golf League) finals last Tuesday (and lost). Rumour restarted this week that Woods could make a return for the Masters of Augusta on April 9.