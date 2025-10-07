Fixtures confirmed for Spanish Super Cup 2026: Madrid-Atleti, Barça-Athletic in Jeddah

HQ

The Spanish Super Cup, pitting the four best teams from LaLiga last season, which are the same as last year, will take place between January 7-11, 2026, and fate has decided that another derby will take place between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, three and a half months after the 5-2 defeat by Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona will face Athletic Club Bilbao, a club that last year complained about inequalities in the money distribution of the Super Cup.

Given that Barça and Real Madrid were first and second last year (and almost every year are first or second), they could not have met in the semi-finals, ensuring that almost every year the Saudis have a Clásico on their soil. The Spanish football federation, with some help from Gerard Piqué, moved the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in 2020. The last three editions have been matches between Barcelona (winning in 2023 and 2025) and Real Madrid (winning in 2024).

Spanish Super Cup 2026:



January 7, 2026: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club, 20:00 CET



January 8, 2026: Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid, 20:00 CET



Final: January 11, 2026, 20:00 CET



Are you excited for Spanish Super Cup 2026?