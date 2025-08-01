Tides of Tomorrow's storytelling looks even more ambitious in new trailer

HQ

DigixArt's Tides of Tomorrow got another trailer at the THQ Nordic Showcase tonight, diving deeper into this unique world and incredibly ambitious way of telling a story within a game. If you're not aware, Tides of Tomorrow allows you and other players to influence the world in a way that'll be seen by others.

In the trailer, we're told you can follow paths set by your friends, streamers, or strangers to try and find the cure to a disease that could bring about the end of humanity. The choices you make, the places you go, will influence the world heavily, and can make someone else's playthrough entirely different.

At the end of the trailer, we also got a look at a new location in Tides of Tomorrow. This party flotilla is where the Dance of the Dead takes place. An event where people literally dance until they drop. It shows that even if the sun is out and the world of Tides of Tomorrow is full of bright colours, there's a darkness lurking just beneath the surface.