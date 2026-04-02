Tides of Tomorrow will take you around 10-15 hours to complete

HQ

One of the more anticipated games of this April comes from the team behind Road 96, as Digixart is set to launch Tides of Tomorrow as soon as April 22. Arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we recently had the chance to speak with game director Adrien Poncet to learn more about the project, including how long it will take before players see the credits begin to roll.

"A playthrough is between 10 and 15 hours, depending on how much you explore and how many levels you play (a lot of them are optional)," Poncet told us, laying out the foundation for a more reasonably-paced adventure game that is longer and more ambitious when compared to the Road 96 series.

This isn't a firm and fool-proof duration expectation however, as Poncet also told us that the length of the game depends on how you go about playing Tides of Tomorrow.

"If you have less time and want to experience the main story, you're able to complete the game rather quickly. But if you want to dive deep into the game's world, find all the secrets, and read every inspectable document, you'll have plenty to enjoy!"

For more on Tides of Tomorrow, you can read our latest preview of the game, and check out the full interview with Poncet, where we also chat about the Story-Link feature, the studio's stance on AI, and whether a Nintendo Switch 2 edition could ever happen.