Tides of Tomorrow isn't launching on Nintendo Switch due it being "graphically more ambitious"

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With Digixart's next narrative-heavy adventure game, Tides of Tomorrow, launching later this month on April 22 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, you might be wondering why the project isn't coming to Nintendo Switch 1 or 2? If so, we inquired about this with the developer as part of a recent interview.

Speaking with game director Adrien Poncet, in the full interview where we also discuss AI being used in game development, duration of the story, and why Tides of Tomorrow's characters deserve to be talked about more, we also touched briefly upon the Nintendo platform absence.

Poncet told us this is due to Tides of Tomorrow being more ambitious than Road 96, with this upcoming project using technology that is simply not easily supported on Switch 1 or 2 systems.

"The game is graphically more ambitious than our previous game Road 96. We also use Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen and Nanite, which are not easily compatible with Nintendo Switch. So we focused on the PS5 and Xbox Series for now."

This clearly doesn't rule out an eventual Switch 1 or 2 edition for the game, but don't hold your breath for one. For more on Tides of Tomorrow ahead of debut, check out our latest preview.