Tides of Tomorrow has been delayed to April

If you have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of developer Digixart's Tides of Tomorrow, we have a spot of bad news. The game has been delayed and will no longer be arriving in February 2026. The good news is that the delay is not a particularly long one, with the game now scheduled to launch a couple of months later in April.

The new date is officially April 22, with the launch still planned for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. As for why the game was delayed, a statement has been shared that you can see below, but the general point is that following a recent closed beta test, the gathered feedback has made it clear that extra time is required to get the game into the shape and state that the developer would be pleased with.

"Following extensive feedback gathered from the Tides of Tomorrow playable demo and an ongoing closed beta, the development team determined that additional time is needed to respond to player input and implement improvements. This extra development period will help ensure the best possible experience for the upcoming narrative-driven adventure."

Coming from the team behind Road 96, Tides of Tomorrow is a narrative-heavy, choice-focussed experience about attempting to survive on an ocean world. While launch is now around three months away, you can get an early taste by checking out the currently accessible demo.

