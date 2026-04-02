Tides of Tomorrow and Road 96 developer Digixart has "many ethical issues with AI"

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As artificial intelligence continues to take a bigger and bigger place in modern society, the question of how the technology is being used in creative works is ever-more important. With Tides of Tomorrow coming up later this April, with this being the next narrative-heavy adventure from Digixart, the developer of Road 96, we inquired with the studio as to how it approaches using AI in game production.

In an interview with game director Adrien Poncet, which you can read in full for more on the title's duration, multiplayer-focused Story-Link feature, and faction implementation, we also talked about how Digixart incorporates AI and how it finds the technology to be ethically-problematic.

"We have many ethical issues with AI. Our games don't contain any generative AI in the final product. We use some AI as a production tool, not for art (never!) but mostly for programming support or to automate time‑consuming tasks such as data analysis. We also used text-to-speech technology to make the NPCs say our dialogue lines while we iterate on the story, before replacing it with actual voice actors!"

Quite an admirable stance without question. You will be able to play Tides of Tomorrow soon, as the game launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 22.