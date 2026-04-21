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It's becoming increasingly rare to come across games that try to shake things up a bit. To do things a little differently. Often because breaking new ground is financially risky, and given the current climate in the games industry, many simply don't dare to take chances. Tides of Tomorrow isn't exactly reinventing the wheel, but it takes the narrative adventure game, puts it through the blender, and out comes a game that gently blurs the lines between single-player and multiplayer - not unlike what you see FromSoftware doing.

Tides of Tomorrow is a fairly linear single-player game in which other players' choices can influence your gameplay to a greater or lesser extent - we'll come back to that in a moment. The game is set in the near future, where sea levels have risen so dramatically that there is virtually nothing left of the world we know - except, perhaps, for the enormous amount of plastic floating around in the oceans. People now live on abandoned oil rigs or on small islands built from rubbish, plastic and metal - and from the remnants of the world we ourselves have destroyed.

The seas surrounding these settlements are filled with plastic waste, and in fact, things have now reached the point where plastic has seriously found its way into the human body. Virtually everyone suffers to some extent from Plastemia, a dreadful disease that causes one to die slowly and, quite literally, end one's days as a lifeless plastic doll.

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There is, however, one thing that can delay the inevitable for a little while, namely the substance Ozen - which is, of course, in very high demand everywhere and, unsurprisingly, there are some unscrupulous dealers making a fortune from it. You take on the role of a Tidewalker, who in the world of Tide of Tomorrow is seen as somewhat of a hero, though not everyone is equally fond of these Tidewalkers. They are special people who, in a strange way, have a kind of connection to one another and can, amongst other things, see echoes from other Tidewalkers by being mentally linked to them. And this is where it starts to get a bit interesting.

In terms of gameplay, Tides of Tomorrow is a relatively linear, and also somewhat simple, narrative adventure game. You travel between these settlements on the sea, following relatively linear routes (there is scope for a bit of exploration, but not much), whilst collecting scraps - typically scrap metal - which serve as currency; and you are constantly on the lookout for Ozen, as even Tidewalkers are not immune to Plastemia.

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When you start the game, you choose which other Tidewalker - that is, which other player - you want to follow; this could be a random player suggested by the game, or it could be one of your friends (you're given a unique seed number that you can share with your friends). If you want to follow me through Tides of Tomorrow and thus also grapple with the consequences of my questionable choices, you can enter my seed number, which is 2898-3322. Between each level, you can choose to follow a different Tidewalker if you feel that the one you've chosen to follow isn't playing the way you'd like.

So how does this work? Well, it works like this: at selected points in the game, the choices made by the player you've chosen to follow will affect your own gameplay. Let me give you a couple of examples from early in the game. I met a guard blocking an entrance I needed to get through - the player I'd chosen to follow had bribed the guard, so he was now more friendly towards the Tidewalkers and therefore towards me as well. However, my conversation with him went off the rails, so I ended up fighting him and forcing my way in, which means he'll be very sceptical of the next Tidewalker he meets - which is, of course, the player following me.

Another example was that the player I was following had previously been spotted trying to free a large captive fish (it makes sense when you're playing the game...), so I encountered more patrolling guards when it was my turn to carry out the same rescue mission. And the final example I'll give is that, at a later stage in the game, I had to convince a large gathering of people to help me with an important mission. This was made more difficult by the fact that the player I was following had previously made themselves rather unpopular with the crowd, so they were sceptical from the start and it was hard for me to persuade them to help me. I didn't manage to do so, so the next player after me will also find this difficult.

To sum this up briefly, one could say that other players leave their mark on your game at certain points and thus influence it to a greater or lesser extent. Is it a gimmick? Yes, it is. Is it a good gimmick? Yes, it is. I didn't find that my predecessor's choices or actions decisively changed how I had to play my game, because if you arrive at an island where the main entrance is blocked because my predecessor had made themselves unpopular on the island, it's simply a matter of sailing round to the other side of the island and going ashore there instead.

So it's far from always making a decisive impact, but on a few occasions I did find that it made things a bit more interesting. At one point, I was faced with a choice between three altars, each representing a particular philosophy of life, and once I'd made my choice, I was asked which altar I thought my predecessor had chosen - given the knowledge I now had of that person's previous choices throughout the game. If I could answer that, a reward in the form of the vital Ozen was on offer.

Tides of Tomorrow is, therefore, a narrative adventure with an interesting twist of originality that actually feels genuine and not just something a marketing department has concocted in an attempt to sell the game. It may not have a decisive effect on how you play, but it adds a slightly interesting twist to the whole thing - and often presents the player with some difficult choices; will you leave some Ozen for the next player, or will you think of yourself and take it all? Will you leave a bit of money in one of the available chests, which only Tidewalkers can open, to help your successor a little? Or do you not care? It will be exciting to see over time how this system works, because if everyone is a bit of a bastard and only thinks of themselves, then perhaps it might fall apart?

Tides of Tomorrow is set in a beautiful yet devastated world. The water is blue, the sky is the same, and the settlements are often colourful and ingeniously designed. Amidst it all, the sea is littered with enormous islands of plastic waste, and the bodies of people entangled in plastic lie scattered everywhere. It's beautiful, in a very grim and unsettling way - the designers at DigixArt have really nailed a stunning style here - both visually and with a great soundtrack.

The team behind Tides of Tomorrow made a name for themselves with the brilliant Road 96 and Road 96: Mile 0 - both of which were great stories. Tides of Tomorrow is no different, and the game had no trouble keeping me hooked during the 11-13 hours it took to complete. DigixArt are good at telling compelling stories, and they do so again with this game; this time, they spice it all up with this 'asynchronous multiplayer' mechanic, which is certainly a nice gimmick - and which makes the game one of the freshest narrative adventure games we've seen in a long time.