Tides of Annihilation to allow first hands-on gameplay at Gamescom

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Gamescom attendees are often used to getting exclusive demos ahead of their wider release, and Eclipse Glow Games will be giving people who show up to the Koelnmesse next month the chance to go hands-on with their upcoming action game Tides of Annihilation.

Following Gwendolyn, a survivor of an otherworldly invasion that leaves London in even more of a messy state than it's currently in, players will face off against giant, powerful enemies in combat that looks like a mix of hack-and-slash with Soulslike elements. You'll be able to make judgements for yourself on how Tides of Annihilation plays, as the game will be available for hands-on access from the 26th to the 30th of August at Hall 6 (the massive one) B-050.

Hopefully, this means Tides of Annihilation will have a bit of a strong presence at Gamescom Opening Night Live, where we could get a release date or window for the game. Right now, it just tells us that it's coming soon, but that could change by the end of next month. Considering that the rest of 2026 and even early 2027 seems full of games, it's not surprising Tides of Annihilation has waited to set up its release date.