Tides of Annihilation shows off incredibly cinematic boss fight in new gameplay

HQ

Tides of Annihilation, the upcoming action game from Eclipse Glow Games, showed off some new gameplay footage tonight at the Xbox Partner Preview event. We didn't waste any time running around looking up at skyboxes like we're in an old E3 demo, and instead got right to a boss fight with Tyronoe, the Ferryman.

The fight seems to give some of even the Souls games a run for their money when it comes to orchestral soundtracks and epic visuals. Effects flying all over the screen, lasers cutting through the ground, a mid-fight cinematic giving us a boost from a massive knight. It's all there.

Of course, we won't be able to tell how it plays until we get our hands on it ourselves, but right now Tides of Annihilation is doing all it can to impress us with its flashy visuals. Check them out for yourself below: