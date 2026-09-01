Tides of Annihilation Preview: Eclipse Glow Games is looking to serve up an ambitious action adventure with Soulslike flair

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When you attend Gamescom, you quickly realise there are two sides to this convention's coin. There are the more formal and structured behind-closed-doors halls dedicated to exhibitors, media, and trade representatives. Then there's the main public area where hundreds of thousands of fans cram into the enormous corridors of the Koelnmesse to visit imposing booths reflecting their favourite and most anticipated video games. Typically speaking, as a media representative, I don't spend much time around the public side of the convention, which is why it can feel like leaving behind a business conference for a theme park when you first walk into the public sector. For the purpose of Gamescom 2026, these main halls had a collection of immense exhibits worthy of attention, but few seemed to generate the same level of intrigue as that of Eclipse Glow Games' Tides of Annihilation.

The Chinese developer commanded a significant slice of Hall 6, offering up a core area where tens and tens of PC stations were on-hand to allow fans to dive into a snippet of the upcoming action game, with audiences streaming to this attraction en masse. There was even talk of fans having to queue for hours to enjoy their slice of the pie.

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The point is, there is an immense amount of attention levied at Tides of Annihilation as of the moment. This also comes around the same time as the confirmation of the new lead actress, with Angela Sant'Albano of Resident Evil: Requiem fame taking over from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Jennifer English. What seems to be clear is Tides of Annihilation is yet another grand example of how the Chinese video game development scene isn't just flourishing but finding greater and greater traction with western audiences. After going hands-on with the project for almost an hour, I can't help but be impressed by the sheer level of ambition being expressed by the development team.

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For those unaware, Tides of Annihilation is an action game with Soulslike elements that taps into mythology. Essentially, think of Black Myth: Wukong and its stunning set-pieces, tense and gripping action, and somewhat challenging combat but replace the Chinese mythos for Arthurian legend predominantly while leaving space for other mythologies to make an appearance, including the Egyptian pantheon. Similarly, the setting of choice is a post-apocalyptic London, allowing some of the city's most famous landmarks to shine... or well, to rot in a spectacle of disarray. For the purpose of the demo session I experienced, the adventure took me to the Natural History Museum as part of the next stage of protagonist Gwendoline's journey.

The idea of this chapter of gameplay was to locate the Book of the Dead found in the Egyptian wing of the museum, all to open the way beyond and to reach the next area. In a very Soulslike manner, the level is structured in such a style where you can explore nooks and crannies, but there is also a clear direction of travel where verticality creeps into the equation. You might need to zipline over a deep crevice or climb up a wall of vines to continue advancing, and this all means the player has a bit of freedom in how they approach exploration but are also corralled into a more clear path forward to plunge headfirst into planned combat encounters and surprises.

When the battles do take shape, you're thrust into an intense and fast-paced flurry of colours and animations, where the idea is to combine typical combat moves with more flashy abilities powered by Arthurian knights. You can attack with heavy or quick strikes, dodge and evade, parry and block, and all while then adding to this with more devastating and powerful blows from the knights in your party. Some are built to attack up close with heaving punches, while others will chip in from afar with ranged blows or by using weapons with longer reach, and it's up to you to decide how to incorporate each knight into your flow. Similarly, you can 'equip' four knights at once, flipping between pairs in real-time during the action to shape the combat to your whim.

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Admittedly, it can be quite the complex combat suite to wrap your head around, especially when you're thrust into the gameplay with little preparation or training. My initial perspective was that this combat setup is fundamentally constructed to be understandable to manage the basics while being a true challenge to master, and that's a design choice I think players will appreciate as they continue to advance the story. There's plenty of potential in how this combat suite is put together, especially when considering it has many of the hallmarks and design elements of traditional action-RPGs and Soulslikes but without the same ruthless and demanding difficulty that can feel like the game is suffocating you at times. If I had to make a comparison, Tides of Annihilation's combat suite comes across similarly to Onimusha: Way of the Sword, except with much greater flair and an emphasis on effects and agile movement.

Outside of the combat, it's also worth noting Tides of Annihilation has a few of the other recognisable traits from the Soulslike department. There are glowing presences around the level that signify an acquirable item, chests to open to find even more treasures, checkpoints that resemble bonfires and where 'resting' will see small-fry enemies respawning, and a multitude of acquirable resources and goodies requiring a glossary of sorts to understand their purpose. A few of these elements are design choices I'm not hugely keen on, but I would also say Tides of Annihilation seems to distance itself enough from the growing wave of Soulslike projects by scaling down on back-breaking difficulty (unless you want that by cranking up the difficulty sliders) and focussing more on the narrative at its core and the memorable boss fights and set pieces.

To this end, while wandering around the Natural History Museum and solving a few somewhat minor environmental puzzles is an experience of its own, the Tides of Annihilation demo really hit its stride when stepping into the Book of the Dead and coming face-to-face with Anubis. From here, I was treated to a multi-stage battle occurring on the famed Scales where the aim was to both attack the Egyptian deity but to also evade his most devastating attacks, even parrying at key moments to nullify his strikes. The end product was a memorable scene which felt as though it would have fit perfectly into a Final Fantasy XVI Eikon battle, where destruction raged, colours streaked across the screen, and the end result was the complete and utter devastation of the Scales themselves.

By this point, my time with the demo was drawing to a close, but in the final few moments I found myself trapped in the Book of the Dead in a wider-spanning Egyptian desert promising grander exploration. Sandsharks weaved through the dunes, ruins poked out of the sands, and it soon became clear this was in fact an alternate reality as the Natural History Museum loomed over the horizon. What follows and how this all ties together will have to elude me for the months ahead until launch, but it's clear Eclipse Glow Games has a great deal of ambition with Tides of Annihilation and this hour of action is just a glimpse of the broader story the developer aims to weave with this project.

This is where I ultimately find myself with Tides of Annihilation; looking back over a demo where the scale was immense and the ambition nearly unchecked. It should be more of an accessible and applicable game to those who find Soulslikes to be a bit too demanding, but it's by no means a walk in the park either, with intense and complex combat adjoining the ruthless and varied enemies. But it's the Arthurian base, the mythological-heavy narrative, the unique idea, all of these areas make this game stand out and leave a lasting impression, so much so I'm eager to see more from Eclipse Glow Games and this impressive action experience when the time comes.