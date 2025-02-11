HQ

This summer, the annual European TwitchCon festival will be taking to Rotterdam, Amsterdam, for an event that occurs between May 31 and June 2. With that coming up very soon, the livestreaming platform has now confirmed that tickets for TwitchCon Europe are now on sale.

Speaking about TwitchCon Europe this year, Dan Clancy, the CEO of Twitch, stated: "An important role of our service is building a sense of belonging, our streamers and their fans have developed lifelong friends and we are thrilled to help unite them at our event. From streamers to viewers, major gaming publishers to top global brands, all areas of livestreaming connect under the one roof at TwitchCon to grow the streamer economy. We are so proud to have brought so many people together over the past decade and cannot wait to celebrate with you for our biggest TwitchCon Europe yet."

You can head over here to snag a ticket for the major event, which will also include a collection of well-known exhibitors, including Capcom, Honda, Samsung, McDonalds, and more.