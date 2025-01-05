Ticket sales for the FIFA Club World Cup in the US tell an interesting story

HQ

Tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup went on sale in December 19, so far only the 48 group stage matches. This competition will pit 32 teams from the six FIFA confederations, and will be held every four years.

So far, none of the 48 group stage fixtures, which will take place in the United States, has been sold out, but some are clearly more popular than others. It's natural that Leo Messi's Inter Miami will be one of the clubs that draws more attention. The Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami inaugural game on June 14, for example, has sold out most of the stadium, but still has hundreds of seats available, from prices ranging $331 to $1,239 in Ticketmaster. As the opening fixture, it's natural is the most expensive.

Real Madrid is also one of the 12 European clubs that draws more crowds. For example, Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal's cheapest current seat costs $264 all the way up to over $1,120. Meanwhile, Messi's Inter Miami vs. a relatively unknown team in America as FC Porto has seats as cheap as $78.

It is clear that most people in the US will want to prioritize teams with big stars over more meaningful encounters. Fixtures like Atlético de Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus vs. Manchester City, which would be high profile encounters in a Champions League, have relatively low demands, with still many seats around $90-$400.