Ticket sales are slow for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

HQ

After all these years, have we finally reached a saturation point when it comes to superhero movies? After a string of failures from both DC and Marvel over the past twelve months, many believe that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also have a tough time.

According to statistics from Boxoffice Pro, the number of pre-purchased tickets for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a whopping 62% less than Black Adam. Something that has now caused industry experts to raise their eyebrows.

If ticket sales statistics ahead of the premiere are anything to go by, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may well be another flop for the studio.

Do you think Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be another superhero flop?