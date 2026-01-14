Ticket registration for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games starts today, and for only $28 USD

HQ

We are three and a half years away for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, but ticket sales process actually starts today, Wednesday January 14, at 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT. That's the time when the lottery to be among the first to buy tickets for the games will begin; anyone can sign up through this website to enter a ticket draw.

Those who register may be given a random time slot, starting on April 2026, to buy tickets for every discipline and session. Users must register and create a profile, but registration does not involve any payment or obligation to purchase. The windor to register will be open from January 14 to March 18, 2026; if a user is selected randomly, they will be given a time slot to buy their tickets from April 2026.

The most striking aspect is perhaps the price: at least one million from the three million tickets available from this first sales window are costing $28 USD. Casey Wasserman, chairman of LA 2028, said that "These Games belong to everyone. These Games have to be affordable and inclusive", a stark contrast from what FIFA is doing with World Cup 2026...