The latest news on China . Tibet has marked a major milestone as an autonomous region under Chinese administration with colorful celebrations in Lhasa, where crowds waved small red flags and attended performances highlighting regional culture.

"To govern Tibet and make it stable and prosperous, the priority must be maintaining Tibet's political order, social stability, ethnic unity and religious harmony," Xi Jinping said, according to an official summary of his speech.

President Xi Jinping visited the city alongside senior party officials, emphasizing unity and adherence to party guidance. Parade signs underscored priorities such as stability, development, ecological protection, and border security.

While the festivities projected progress and harmony, critics continue to question the region's autonomy and religious freedoms. The anniversary highlighted both the government's achievements and the ongoing tensions surrounding Tibet's political future.