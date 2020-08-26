Tiananmen Square footage removed from CoD: Black Ops trailer

You're watching Advertisements

It would appear that influences behind the scenes have meant that the first trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been modified and replaced by a newly censored version. This was noticed first by Kotaku, which noted that a sequence from the Tiananmen Square massacre from 1989 has been removed. The regime in China has never revealed how many pro-democracy protesters were killed at that time, but it is thought that maybe thousands of people died.

The new trailer without the footage is shorter than the original, which has now been marked as "Private" on YouTube. It seems likely that this is a demand from the Chinese regime to make the game (and possibly other Activision titles) eligible for the Chinese market, and it is worth remembering that Chinese tech giant Tencent owns 5% of Activision.

It is also not the first time that a game has been met with resistance from the Chinese government and titles such as Battlefield 4, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Kingdom Hearts III have all previously had issues, with developers who want to release their games in China regularly having to accommodate the strict censorship in place there.