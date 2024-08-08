Ti West's X trilogy will be turned into books

Ti West's X from 2022 quickly became a hit, with a film crew heading to a Texas farm to shoot a porn movie that soon turns into a sordid tale when the owners of the farm behave strangely. The movie has had two sequels, with the second film in the series, Pearl, serving as a prequel to X and the latest film, MaXXXine, being a direct sequel to X.

Now A24 has revealed (thanks, Collider) that all of the films will become books, written by Tim Waggoner who has written a number of fantasy and horror books in the past. As with the movies, X will be the first book to be released and will do so on September 24, while Pearl will be released in November and MaXXXine in early 2025.