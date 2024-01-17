Thunderful next in line to lay off developers

HQ

The Swedish holding company Thunderful Group, most famous for their SteamWorld franchise, has today announced a restructuring plan, which is usually a fancier way of saying that people will be fired. This time around 20% of the almost 500 employees in Europe will be affected and Thunderful Group CEO Martin Walfisz says:

"To ensure and strengthen the viability of the Group, we have found no alternative other than to reduce costs and focus the business on areas with the best future growth and profitability prospects. It has been difficult to make these decisions, and it saddens me that we will have to say goodbye to many skilled colleagues and partners. Nevertheless, I am convinced that this is a necessary direction for Thunderful and that these changes will make the company a stronger player in the market."

The decision made Thunderful increase their value by over 10% at most today at the Swedish stock market.

As usual, it's tragic to hear people are losing their jobs and we hope that all these talented folks will find a new gig as soon as possible, and that Thunderful will come back stronger than ever as we really love the SteamWorld franchise. The last game the company released was the widely praised SteamWorld Build which launched on December 1 last year.