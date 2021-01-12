Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Gunk

Thunderful has something to reveal this week

Could this be a release date announcement for The Gunk?

Yesterday, Thunderful (publishers of the SteamWorld titles) wrote on Twitter that they have something to reveal later this week, and shared an old photo of the nearly finished Eiffel Tower. What this means is currently unknown, but a reasonable guess is that Image & Form are almost finished with the development of The Gunk and that it is time to announce a release date.

The Gunk was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase last year, but this isn't the only game that Thunderful is responsible for, as their studio Zoink is also working on Lost in Random. This title will be published by EA though, so we doubt the announcement is about that.

The Gunk

