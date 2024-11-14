Thunderful has announced an internal restructuring plan, and many layoffs and project cancellations are expected

HQ

2024 has been a fantastic year for game releases, but when it comes to job security for those who create the wonderful stories enjoyed by millions around the world, it has been the worst in history. According to Game Industry Layoffs, the rough tally so far in 2024 brings the number of video game workers who have lost their jobs this year to more than 13,000. And the list will continue to grow.

Two days ago we learned of Tequila Works' announcement of bankruptcy, which presumably has led to the entire team losing their jobs, and now Thunderful Group, editor and publisher responsible for series like Steamworld, is also in trouble.

The publisher has initiated an internal restructuring plan in which they have decided to cut off their own game development division (Thunderful Development) and focus on third-party game publishing (Thunderful Publishing). This has led to a significant reduction of jobs at the company (between 80 and 100 workers laid off), approximately one third of the total number of jobs at Thunderful have been lost.

"It is regrettable to announce a second restructuring of Thunderful in less than a year, but we unfortunately see no other alternatives in order to ensure the Group's long-term sustainability and resilience. The strategic move towards publishing games from external partners allows us to reduce fixed costs, increase flexibility, and better control our cash flow," says Martin Walfisz, CEO of Thunderful Group. "We have many talented and dedicated employees, and it is with great regret that we are forced to part ways."

The publisher will give a live stream at 15:00 CET today to announce the decision and answer questions from interested parties. You can watch it live here.