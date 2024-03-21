Thunderful Group and Nintendo renew agreement for two more years

HQ

Good news for our readers in the Nordic countries. Thunderful Publishing and Nintendo have renewed their distribution agreement for the company's games for two more years, as stated in the official announcement. The current contract expires on 31 March, but the two companies have agreed to renew their relationship for a new cycle, with no changes or new conditions compared to the current one. Bergsala will continue to distribute Nintendo products until at least 31 March 2026.

"Thunderful's unique relationship with Nintendo dates back to the early 1980s, when our subsidiary Bergsala started distributing Nintendo's fantastic products to consumers in the Nordic and Baltic countries," said Martin Walfisz, CEO of Thunderful Group. "We are very proud of this long-lasting partnership and look forward to working closely with Nintendo for many years to come.

Thunderful will naturally continue to publish its own games, such as Planet of Lana (coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in April), SteamWorld Build, Lego Bricktales and Viewfinder.