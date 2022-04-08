Thunderful brings giant monsters, spaceships and unspeakable horrors to PC and consoles

Thunderful Games has revealed the next three games they're releasing this year in collaboration with Headup Games, Digital Kingdom, Carry Castle and Goody Gameworks. These games are Source of Madness, a horror roguelite adventure; Gigapocalypse, a retro game in which you destroy cities as a huge monster; and Swordship, a space journey that won't let you shoot.

Source of Madness



Release date: May 11th



Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch



Dive into this alternative reality governed by cosmic entities in which the world changes randomly and new creatures appear every day. To fight them you'll use a wide variety of spells that you'll unlock using the blood of your enemies. But beware, each time you die, the world will generate again and all your equipment will be lost.

Gigapocalypse



Release date: June 2nd



Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch



Players will have to choose between nine different giant monsters, or "Gigas" and cause their own monster apocalypse. In each playthrough, you'll have to try to get as far as possible to defeat a boss and earn the most points you can. Take care of your Gigas in Tamagotchi style minigames and decorate their house with item that will affect your in-game strength.

Swordship



Release date: September



Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC



Swordship is a shoot 'em up where your main goal is to avoid being shot. Set in a post apocalyptic world, you'll have to steal things from other spaceships to survive, but here's the problem, you won't be able to shoot. Use your environment, enemy ships or the weather itself to defend yourself and try to take down your enemies.