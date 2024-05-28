Thunderbolts* rumoured to be a sequel to Black Widow

In just under a year's time, Thunderbolts* is expected to open in cinemas, an amalgamation of both heroes and villains from Marvel's cinematic universe. So far, we haven't learned much about the film's plot, but now a new rumour has bubbled to the surface that suggests it will have a special connection to the character of Black Widow and her 2021 film.

Trusted scooper Alex Perez (thanks, ComicBookMovie.com) claims that just as Civil War was a sequel to Captain America: Winter Soldier, Thunderbolts* is a sequel to Black Widow.

According to the rumour, Yelena Belova, Natasha's sister, will deal with the remnants of the Red Room from the Black Widow movie when she gets sidetracked with the Thunderbolts gang. Yelena Belova, Red Guardian and Taskmaster will all be in the film and since all of them made their entrance in Black Widow, so it is not unlikely that the rumour is true. Until we know for sure, however, we advise you to take this with a grain of salt.