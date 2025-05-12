Thunderbolts* maintains top spot at the box office despite 55% drop

HQ

Another weekend has gone by, and so once more we've got another lot of box office figures to go over. As expected, Marvel's Thunderbolts* remained at the top spot, with nothing really threatening its position. In the US, it earned $33 million last weekend, a 55.5% drop from its opening weekend.

In total, Thunderbolts* has earned $272 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). A lot of money, but probably not nearly enough to cover its massive $180 million budget, marketing, and more. Elsewhere in the box office, Ryan Coogler's Sinners continues to impress US audiences, and has earned more than $200 million in that market alone, making it the 6th horror movie to ever do so.

Internationally, Sinners isn't doing as well, earning $69 million for $283 million total, but it's still showing the strength of an original movie. A Minecraft Movie also continues to prove itself a box office hit, having crossed $900 million at the global box office last weekend.

Did you see any movies this weekend?