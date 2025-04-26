Thunderbolts* director wanted Man-Thing to join the team

HQ

While Marvel's Thunderbolts* largely has a team consisting of normal humans, that wasn't always the plan. Director Jake Schreier had hoped for a monstrous inclusion in the team. Namely, he wanted Man-Thing to make his MCU debut in Thunderbolts*.

Speaking in the latest issue of SFX (via GamesRadar), Schreier acknowledged that Man-Thing was eventually taken by another team, as he appeared in the Werewolf by Night special on Disney+ in 2022.

"It all worked out for the best," Schreier said. He went onto explain how he chose the team for Thunderbolts*, saying it wasn't just about finding bad guys who could become good. "It was about looking through the MCU and not just finding bad guys who could be good but characters that exist more on that morally grey plane or who were potentially destined for something else but then something went awry," he said.

Thunderbolts* releases in theatres on the 2nd of May.