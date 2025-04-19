Thunderbolts* confirmed to have a runtime of 127 minutes

HQ

The runtime for Marvel's upcoming film Thunderbolts* has been revealed, clocking in at 127 minutes. In other words, just under two hours - right in line with the average length of MCU movies. This continues the (thankfully) emerging trend of slightly shorter superhero films, which is a welcome shift for a genre that has long suffered from bloated runtimes.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2 and brings together a group of more or less familiar anti-heroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker - who are forced to team up after being caught in a deadly trap orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Together, they must confront their dark pasts and try to find a path toward redemption.

The film also marks the end of Marvel's Phase Five, and judging by the footage shown so far, Thunderbolts might just be the breath of fresh air the genre needs.

