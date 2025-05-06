Thunderbolts* cast reveal the real title of the movie

HQ

If you've been scratching your head about the asterisk and its meaning in Thunderbolts* well you don't have to worry anymore, as Marvel and the film's cast has revealed the actual title of the movie, which is The New Avengers.

This is something that anyone who saw the movie over the weekend will have known, but now it's official and we can do away with the old Thunderbolts* title. It'll be interesting to see whether the film will keep this The New Avengers title as it heads towards a digital release, as a lot of the marketing was done calling it Thunderbolts*.

This may be a slight spoiler to some who didn't get to go and see The New Avengers on opening weekend, but for those that did, and saw the post-credits scene, it's easy to see why the film's name was changed. Word would have got out either way, and so it appears Marvel is just staying on top of trends.

What do you think of Thunderbolts* new title?