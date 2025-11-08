Thunderbolt and Lightfoot reboot in the works with Ryan Reynolds

HQ

Hollywood keeps digging through its archives in search of old films to remake - with a modern audience in mind - and this time their eyes have landed on Thunderbolt and Lightfoot. The film where Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges team up as charismatic robbers and which turned out to be an unexpected success back in 1974, grossing over 20 million dollars at the box office.

The project is helmed by none other than Ryan Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort. The star will take on one of the leading roles himself as well as serve as producer and screenwriter. A lot to juggle at once for sure - but he's also getting help from some seasoned veterans. Among them Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson, who will assist with the writing, and Reynolds' old partner-in-crime Scott Wilson, who will take on the role of director.

