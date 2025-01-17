Thunder vs. Cavs, round 2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines in clash between NBA leaders

HQ

Last week, the two best teams in NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, faced for the first time this season. Both teams now share the same record: 34 victories, 6 defeats, unmatched by anyone this season (Cavs lead the East Conference, Thunder the West Conference). But if the first match was as even as it can get, 129-122, the second round was clearly dominated by Thunder, 134-114.

The rematch had a clear protagonist: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scoring 40 points and eight assists in three quarters, becoming the first player in Thunder's history to score 40 points in less than 30 minutes.

Thanks to that, Thunder had a huge 75-49 lead, followed by 119-81 in the third quarter, when Thunder scored 44, a season high. It was only in the fourth quarter (33-15) when Cavs was able to clean up the scoreboard a little.